High Desert's Rupert Friend On His Character's Tragic Backstory ... And Losing A Nipple - Exclusive

In "High Desert," Rupert Friend plays a character called Guru Bob, but despite the silly name, the character has suffered. First, when he was just a humble news anchor, he witnessed the suicide of a nameless staffer; then, after he became a guru, a man and his daughter discover that the painting he sold them isn't the real deal and torture him for it. Guru Bob may be the patsy of budding P.I. Peggy (Patricia Arquette), but he takes his situation very seriously — even if no one else does.

Luckily, unlike Guru Bob, Friend has people around him to help share the burden, and it's made all the difference in his life. From playing Mr. Wickham in "Pride & Prejudice" in 2005 to Lieutenant Kotler in "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas" to Peter Quinn in "Homeland," Friend's roles have been numerous and varied. And Friend shows no signs of stopping — he's set to appear in Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" and as James Joyce in the movie "James and Lucia."

Friend spoke exclusively to Looper about his role in "High Desert," where he told us more about his character's tragic backstory — but also that it didn't deter him from signing on to the project. Calling it "a huge privilege," he added, "We had this wonderful script, we had this incredible lead actor [in Patricia Arquette] and director [in Jay Roach], and this catalog of eccentrics played by some of our greatest talent. As a package, it's pretty irresistible."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.