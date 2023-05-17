High Desert's Weruche Opia And Rupert Friend Share The Fun And Madness Of The Show - Exclusive Interview

The dramedy "High Desert" is like nothing you've seen before. It centers on Peggy (Patricia Arquette), who struggles with a drug addiction while mourning her mother. But when her sister threatens to sell the house she lived in with her mom, Peggy decides she has to get a real job as a Private Investigator, and that's when things get really crazy.

Weruche Opia's Carol and Rupert Friend's Guru Bob are part of Peggy's mad world. Carol is Peggy's only real friend, and she takes her mind off her own troubles — which we barely scratch the surface of this season — by helping Peggy. Guru Bob, meanwhile, is a former news anchor turned guru who possesses art that Peggy insists is fake. But to get near it, Peggy has to con her way into Guru Bob's home multiple times and hopefully avoid the father and daughter that are already out to get him.

Luckily, Opia and Friend lead more peaceful lives than their counterparts in "High Desert." Opia has starred in movies and TV roles like Cleo in "Bad Education" and Agent Green in "Slumberland," and she was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for her role as Terry in "I May Destroy You." Meanwhile, Friend has appeared in everything from "The Young Victoria" as Prince Albert and "Hitman: Agent 47" as the title character to "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as the Grand Inquisitor and "Anatomy of a Scandal" as James Whitehouse. He was also nominated for an Emmy Award for playing Peter Quinn in "Homeland."

Opia and Friend sat down with Looper to discuss what it was like to be a part of "High Desert," including what Opia thinks about her character's friendship with Peggy and what it was like for Friend to film (still funny) scenes of torture.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).