MCU Stars Respond To Thor Actor Ray Stevenson's Death

On May 22, 2023, it came to light that actor Ray Stevenson had died at the age of 58. His death reportedly occurred on May 21, and at the time of publication, the cause has yet to reach the public. Stevenson turned in numerous memorable performances on screens big and small throughout his professional acting career, entertaining moviegoers and television viewers alike in a range of productions. Of course, when assessing Stevenson's cinematic legacy, one would be remiss not to highlight his work under the Marvel banner — within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and outside of it.

Stevenson's first Marvel role came in 2008 via the criminally underappreciated "Punisher: War Zone": a gory and grim take on Frank Castle's (Stevenson) story that's all too often overlooked during discussions of Punisher adaptations. Sadly, this turned out to be Stevenson's only live-action turn in the role, but he'd get another crack at Marvel thanks to the then-recently established MCU. In 2011's "Thor," he took on the role of Warriors Three member Volstagg, which he reprised in the 2013 sequel "Thor: The Dark World" and the trilogy-completing 2017 film "Thor: Ragnarok."

In response to his death, some of Stevenson's Marvel colleagues have taken to social media to honor his memory and legacy.