Fast X: John Cena Drops Attitude Adjustment On Franchise Naysayers
The "Fast & Furious" franchise currently consists of 11 movies, a TV show, and other media. As such, some people believe that the saga has overstayed its welcome and think it should end as a result. However, John Cena — who plays Jakob Toretto in "F9" and "Fast X" — isn't one of those critics.
Cena recently sat down with Extra and discussed the longevity of the "Fast & Furious" franchise. He compared its ongoing success to one of WWE's longest-running annual events, noting that people are fine with ongoing brand events if the quality is strong. "Having just performed at the 39th installment of WrestleMania, my philosophy is as long as it's good, that's all that matters," he said. "Fast continuously — and you've got box office data that backs it up — continuously entertains the world, installation after installation."
The "Fast & Furious" movies always deliver at the box office, indicating that plenty of moviegoers want to keep living life a quarter-mile at a time. That being said, Cena believes that people who want to see the franchise run out of gas are quite misinformed about what goes on behind the scenes.
John Cena believes Fast critics are similar to wrestling naysayers
John Cena is used to lending his talents to misunderstood art forms. With "Fast & Furious," he's part of an over-the-top action franchise that some people have grown tired of. Meanwhile, as a wrestler, he's been criticized for participating in a sport that has pre-determined outcomes and soap opera-esque storylines. At the end of the day, the car chase saga and WWE are vastly different entities, but Cena has noticed some similarities between their respective critics.
"I think anyone who says, 'Do we really need another one?' I compare it to a fan who says, 'Isn't wrestling fake?' They just don't understand what we do," Cena told Extra. "And they just don't understand what this is about." The "Fast X" star went on to say that these films deserve to keep being made as long as the quality remains "exceptional" and fans keep demanding more installments.
Cena concluded by saying that the naysayers of the "Fast & Furious" franchise and WWE have the right to express their views. However, he reiterated that their criticisms don't consider the perspective of the fans and performers. "If someone makes that comment, which they're absolutely entitled to, I just don't think they understand what it is that we do."