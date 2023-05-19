Fast X: John Cena Drops Attitude Adjustment On Franchise Naysayers

The "Fast & Furious" franchise currently consists of 11 movies, a TV show, and other media. As such, some people believe that the saga has overstayed its welcome and think it should end as a result. However, John Cena — who plays Jakob Toretto in "F9" and "Fast X" — isn't one of those critics.

Cena recently sat down with Extra and discussed the longevity of the "Fast & Furious" franchise. He compared its ongoing success to one of WWE's longest-running annual events, noting that people are fine with ongoing brand events if the quality is strong. "Having just performed at the 39th installment of WrestleMania, my philosophy is as long as it's good, that's all that matters," he said. "Fast continuously — and you've got box office data that backs it up — continuously entertains the world, installation after installation."

The "Fast & Furious" movies always deliver at the box office, indicating that plenty of moviegoers want to keep living life a quarter-mile at a time. That being said, Cena believes that people who want to see the franchise run out of gas are quite misinformed about what goes on behind the scenes.