Grey's Anatomy Season 20: All Current Series Regulars Reportedly Set To Return

Season 20 looks like it will continue to build on the stories of the show's fresher faces, notably the new batch of interns introduced in Season 19. And by passing on the baton, "Grey's Anatomy" could theoretically continue on television for many more years. But this doesn't necessarily mean fans will see the last of older or longtime characters on the show. For instance, in her Instagram, while expressing her gratitude to fans, Ellen Pompeo noted that we might see her visit "Grey's Anatomy" again.

Show creator Shonda Rhimes also confirmed that not only is Pompeo welcome to reprise her role of Meredith Grey, but other past characters are also welcome to appear again. Rhimes told E! News that "Having Ellen leave was heartbreaking for everybody, but also knowing that she can come back anytime was also important for me to make sure that everybody understood that the door is always open for any of our past characters really."

Considering we've seen the series even bring characters that previously died, we should probably expect that to mean that hardly any character return is off the table.