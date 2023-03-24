Grey's Anatomy Will Return For Season 20

"Grey's Anatomy" has been on the air since 2005, and the drama and humor at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital show no signs of slowing down. According to Deadline, the medical drama was officially renewed for Season 20. This means it will likely air when the 2023 autumn network TV season rolls around.

Additionally, the publication has reported that there is no renewal yet for its spin-off "Station 19," which breaks the tradition that saw both programs picked up simultaneously since 2018. It was also reported that the Seattle Fire Department series would likely return for the ABC fall lineup once ongoing negotiations are complete.

Regardless of the latter's continuation status, Krista Vernoff is leaving as showrunner for both dramas. Deadline reports that Meg Marinis will fill the job for the upcoming installment of "Grey's Anatomy." But one of the biggest mysteries about the new season is if Ellen Pompeo will reprise her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in some capacity.