Grey's Anatomy And Station 19 Just Lost Their Showrunner

Both "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" have been wildly successful for ABC. "Grey's Anatomy" is a drama institution at this point, currently on its 19th season. "Station 19" is a spinoff of "Grey's" and has six seasons to its name. And a big reason for both shows' success comes down to the diligent eye of showrunner Krista Vernoff.

Vernoff has a long, lucrative career in the industry. She worked on the first seven seasons of "Grey's Anatomy," working her way up to head writer and executive producer. She briefly left the series but returned for Season 14 as a showrunner and has remained in that capacity ever since. Vernoff has been credited with the resurgence in popularity of the medical drama. She's also an executive producer of "Station 19" and has been the showrunner on that show since its third season.

However, a changing of the guard is in order for both programs. Deadline reports that Vernoff will step down as showrunner from both series.