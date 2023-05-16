ABC's Fall 2023 Slate Is Bleak With No New Scripted Programs

As soon as the Writers Guild of American picked up their wry signs and started striking, audiences everywhere knew that their favorite shows would be impacted while studios and the guild remain at an impasse. In response, ABC has made the bold move to... basically get rid of scripted content until further notice.

According to a report in Variety, all of ABC's scripted series are missing from the fall schedule, aside from reruns of their hit comedy "Abbott Elementary." This means that popular shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "The Rookie," "The Good Doctor," and "The Conners" won't premiere in the fall like they usually do — instead, they'll get punted in favor of unscripted fare like "Dancing With the Stars." Perhaps most conspicuous is a new "Bachelor" spin-off titled "The Golden Bachelor," which is just "The Bachelor," but older.

Variety also reports that ABC, in its scramble to figure out exactly what to air while production on shows like "Abbott Elementary" are halted due to the strike, almost attempted to snag some Disney+ originals and air those, but executives didn't go for the idea for a number of reasons. In any case, if you're looking for entertainment on ABC this fall, you'll have to make do with "Bachelor in Paradise" and the hidden-camera show "What Would You Do?"