Arnold Schwarzenegger Already Has An Idea For Netflix's Conan (If It Ever Happens)

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't unique in citing "Unforgiven" as a "Legend of Conan" lodestar. In 2014, producer Chris Morgan namechecked the western in an interview with IGN. "It's going to be our 'Unforgiven,'" he said, comparing a potential "Conan" project to the Eastwood film, which follows an aging outlaw out on one last job. "['The Legend of Conan' is] a guy who has to come back, and I want him to play his age. I want him to be looking at the later years of his life and have to contemplate this horrific threat."

Unfortunately, the future of "The Legend of Conan" rests in the hands of Fredrik Malmberg. According to Schwarzenegger, the producer teased a deal with Netflix that may or may not exist. "Malmberg owns the rights," Schwarzenegger said in the same Hollywood Reporter interview. "He comes to me and says, 'Oh, I have a deal with Netflix,' and when we ask Netflix, they don't know anything about it. It's one of those crazy things. I hope he figures it out."

This case of development hell is all the more frustrating considering that interested parties are ready and willing to move forward with the project. "There's a great script out there that John Milius wrote, and others have written one," Schwarzenegger continued. "The story is there. There are directors who want to do it. But [Malmberg] has the rights, and until he sells the rights for one or two movies, or for the franchise, there's nothing you can do about it."