Early Fast X Reactions Praise Jason Momoa And The Non-Stop (Albeit Ridiculous) Action

Do you remember when the "Fast & Furious" franchise was just a slightly over-the-top series about street racing and organized crime? That seems like forever ago now, right? Now here we are, 10 movies in, and we've seen characters travel to outer space and drive fancy cars out of airplanes and through skyscrapers. Elsewhere, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) once caught a flying car with his bare hands, and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) only needed his muscular arms to redirect a massive heat-seeking missile. The action has become ridiculous — and that's what keeps audiences coming back for more.

Of course, this legacy of uninhibited ridiculousness means that "Fast X" has some almighty expectations to live up to. The good news, though, is that the franchise hasn't run out of gas in the action department just yet. Early reports indicate that the latest sequel is non-stop carnage, with Twitter user @nathan flynn writing, "FAST X is a fun time at the movies delivering all the high-octane action global spectacle, and grumbled Vin Diesel monologues about family you come to expect from this franchise."

That said, bonkers action is meaningless unless there's a central conflict between Dom's ragtag group of heroes and a formidable villain. Jason Momoa's Dante has been tasked with bringing the inferno in "Fast X," and early reactions have heaped praise on the actor's performance.