How Jason Momoa Really Feels About His Villainous Turn In Fast X

Whenever you mention the name Jason Momoa to anyone, chances are that it will lead to a conversation about some of his roles playing the hero in hit movies and TV shows. After all, he's primarily known for playing Aquaman in the DCEU franchise these days, effectively making him a role model and beacon of positivity in the eyes of superhero fans worldwide.

Of course, other people are bigger fans of Momoa as a person than they are of the characters he plays. As ETalk pointed out, he's one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, rivalling Keanu Reeves when it comes to being a fundamentally decent human being who's beloved by everyone. When he isn't starring in hit blockbusters, he can be found entertaining his fans at children's hospitals and representing the Make-a-Wish Foundation (per CNN).

So, now that we've established that Momoa is one of the good guys, it will be interesting to see him portray a villain in the 10th "Fast and the Furious" movie, titled "Fast X." But how does he feel about changing his tune?