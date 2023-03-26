DC's Peacemaker Is Teaming Up With A Brand New Character, Peacewrecker

In the text solicit for "Green Arrow" #3 by DC Comics, a fight is teased between Black Canary and Arsenal, and Peacemaker and Peacewrecker. The issue hints at the danger ahead for the heroes as Green Arrow will encounter two unnamed of his family as he remains lost through space and time. With Oliver Queen out of the mix, Peacemaker and Peacewrecker are likely coming after Black Canary, as her metahuman powers make her one of the threats Amanda Waller talked about when revealing her plans to try to kill all the superpowered characters in the DC Universe.

If Peacewrecker has Peacemaker's fighting prowess and joy to get blood on her hands like her Prime Earth counterpart, she will be a formidable member of Waller's new anti-metahuman task force. With Peacemaker's star rising thanks to the character's appearance in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" and his self-titled series on HBO Max, plus a new upcoming Peacemaker comic series from Kyle Starks, Steve Pugh, and Jordie Bellaire, it makes sense to expand the character's lore and introduce another version of them from the multiverse.

The question remains, will Peacemaker and Peacewrecker get along, or will they come into conflict trying to lead the new team of deadly Multiversal heroes?

Peacewrecker and Peacemaker take on team Arrow in "Green Arrow" #3 by DC Comics, which arrives in comic book stores on June 27, 2023.