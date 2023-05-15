Fast X's Final Trailer Is Four And A Half Minutes Of Pure Vin Diesel Chaos

The final trailer for "Fast X" might just be the longest trailer ever made (?) which means if you're a hardcore Fast Head, maybe sit this one out? You've only got a few more days left before Dom and the gang save the day.

The trailer starts off with a quick little recap about the Fast Fam and how they've evolved over the years. Remember when they were just petty street racers stealing cheap electronics in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious"? The tenth entry in the franchise remembers too, calling out how they've morphed into literal superheroes over the years. The trailer then segues into showcasing just how damning Jason Momoa's Dante is, highlighting just how obsessed he is with bringing Dominic Toretto down.

The rest of the trailer continues by teasing the family's evolving dynamic and relationships as they navigate the latest threat. A decent amount of time is spent on Cipher (Charlize Theron) and Letty's (Michelle Rodriguez) fight, which is set in some sort of underground, Antarctic secret lair. There's also a nefarious laser contraption thrown in for good measure.

The release of the trailer is timely considering audiences found out late last week that Dwyane Johnson is returning to the franchise as Hobbs. Is the trailer, coupled with the report about Johnson, a last-ditch effort to bring in reluctant audiences for opening weekend? Maybe. But with a whopping $340 million budget as reported by The Wrap, Vin Diesel's latest is going to need all the help it can get when it debuts.

"Fast X" hits cinemas on May 19.