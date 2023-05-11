Fast X Will Include A Cameo From Paul Walker's Daughter

If the franchise hasn't made it abundantly clear, "Fast & Furious" is all about family on and off-screen. In "Fast X," family is more present than ever, as everyone is back for the series' 10th installment — except for Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs, which is probably for the best. If the massive reunion wasn't enough to drive home the importance of family, we now know that Paul Walker's daughter Meadow will make a cameo in "Fast X."

Meadow Walker revealed the first look at her "Fast X" cameo on Instagram today, writing an incredibly emotional caption that will make any fan of the franchise tear up. "The first 'Fast' was released when I was one year old!" Walker wrote. "I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris [Ludacris], and many more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the 'Fast' family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

Walker continued, thanking "Fast X" director Louis Leterrier and many others that made her cameo possible. The actress couldn't be more excited to add to her father's legacy, and she has the support of the entire "Fast" cast behind her, with Vin Diesel throwing a simple yet effective prayer emoji in the comment section.