Why Ray Liotta's Fool's Paradise Performance Was So Incredible, According To Ken Jeong - Exclusive

Charlie Day's directorial debut, "Fool's Paradise," also serves as one of Ray Liotta's final on-screen performances, following his death in May 2022. This fact is not lost on the movie's incredible cast, which includes "Community" and "The Hangover" icon Ken Jeong. "Everyone is thinking about Ray Liotta right now and dedicating ['Fool's Paradise'] to him because this is one of his final performances, and he is so good in this movie," Jeong tells Looper while promoting the film's theatrical release.

"Fool's Paradise" tells the story of a publicist (Jeong) who is desperate to find just one successful client. Enter Latte Pronto (Charlie Day), a man who looks identical to a cantankerous movie star who is holding up production on a huge film. Together, the publicist and his muse take advantage of everything Hollywood has to offer, but they also face multiple disasters along the way. The hilarious buddy comedy is a timely dissection of the movie business, as well as an apt tribute to the importance of friendship. Plus, "Fool's Paradise" features an all-star cast, which includes the late Liotta alongside Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, and Common.

To celebrate the release of "Fool's Paradise," Looper sat down with Ken Jeong to find out what it was like working with Ray Liotta on one of his final movies.