Doctor Who Fans Are Divided Over The Shocking Ending Of The Power Of The Doctor

Contains spoilers for "Doctor Who" Season 13, Episode 9 — "The Power of the Doctor"

Fans were utterly stunned at the ending of the "Doctor Who" special "The Power of the Doctor," which served as a 100th anniversary celebration for the BBC, the final episode for 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker, and the 300th episode of the series revival that started in 2005. The episode featured several big returns from the past, including several companions and former Doctors, but nothing was quite as shocking as when the 13th Doctor regenerated into the 14th Doctor, only to find him to have the exact same face as the 10th Doctor, David Tennant.

In May, the BBC announced "Sex Education" actor Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor to follow Jodie Whittaker, with most assuming Gatwa would play the 14th Doctor. Now, following the big revelation of Tennant's return, the BBC has confirmed that Tennant will play the role of the 14th Doctor in three specials in 2023 before handing the role over to Gatwa. Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies was characteristically vague when it came to details on what was to come next. "If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way!" Davies explained. "The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun!"

It's no question that Tennant is one of the most popular actors to ever play the role. Short List and Space both ranked him as the best Doctor on their lists, while Digital Spy broke the mold by having him in second place behind Matt Smith. As for Looper's list, he was ranked as the second-best Doctor behind Tom Baker. But does that mean fans were jumping for joy at his return?