ABC Axes Big Sky And Alaska Daily

While some television shows are lucky enough to call the small screen home for years, others don't enjoy such longevity. For every show that sticks around for ages, there are countless others that only get a brief window to shine before they're removed from the airwaves. Sadly for fans and those involved in their creation, a few notable titles just joined the latter category, suddenly departing ABC's programming lineup.

As reported by Variety on May 12, 2023, ABC is cutting some of its shows loose. First and foremost is the Katheryn Winnick-starring crime drama "Big Sky," which wrapped up its third season in January 2023, thus concluding its run at a total of 47 episodes. Also, "Alaska Daily," starring Hilary Swank and Grace Dove, unfortunately wound up on the chopping block as well. The series only landed one season, consisting of a mere 11 episodes.

As if it wasn't disappointing enough that "Alaska Daily" and "Big Sky" are finished, it turns out ABC has canceled a third series.