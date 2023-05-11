Spider-Man India Gets Marvel Comics Spotlight Ahead Of Spider-Verse Debut

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: India" #1

Ahead of his big screen debut in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Pavitr Prabhakar is returning to the pages of Marvel Comics in a new "Spider-Man: India" miniseries.

Created by Jeevan Kang, Suresh Seetharaman, and Sharad Devarajan and first appearing in 2005's "Spider-Man: India" #1, Prabhakar hails from Mumbai, where the hero has a similarly tragic origin to Peter Parker. The hero gained his web-slinger powers after an ancient yogi granted him special abilities to take on a demonic new threat facing the people of India.

Like Parker, Pavitr's refusal to intervene in a mugging resulted in his uncle being killed. He would battle Nalin Oberoi, who became his world's demonic Green Goblin, and also faced off against a demon-inspired version of Doctor Octopus. Prabhakar's adventures continued in the Spider-Verse crossovers from Marvel Comics, as Spider-Man: India appeared in the original "Spider-Verse" title in "The Amazing Spider-Man," joined the Web-Warriors in the self-titled comic alongside Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man UK, and appeared in both the "Spider-Geddon" and current "Spider-Man" series.

Prabhakar is returning in a "Spider-Man: India" miniseries, which sees the hero take the spotlight while facing a new version of a longtime Spider-Man villain.