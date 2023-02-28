Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Finds Its Spider-Man India In Deadpool's Karan Soni

2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" managed to tell a compelling Spider-Man story inside of an animated feature just as dynamic and action-packed as its live-action predecessors. The movie was a dazzling showcase of superb storytelling that brought diversity and inclusion to Spider-Man lore not explored before on film. It went on to win a much-deserved 2018 Academy Award for best animated feature film.

News of a sequel broke in 2019, and since then, speculation has been high on which new characters the follow-up feature will introduce. Spider-Man India, aka Pavitr Prabhakar, will be one of the new iterations of the superhero to be featured in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which was revealed in some of the luminous concept art that showcased what to expect in the new movie. We now know that Prabhakar will be voiced by "Deadpool" star Karan Soni, who played the title character's wisecracking and trusted chauffeur Dopinder.