Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Finds Its Spider-Man India In Deadpool's Karan Soni
2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" managed to tell a compelling Spider-Man story inside of an animated feature just as dynamic and action-packed as its live-action predecessors. The movie was a dazzling showcase of superb storytelling that brought diversity and inclusion to Spider-Man lore not explored before on film. It went on to win a much-deserved 2018 Academy Award for best animated feature film.
News of a sequel broke in 2019, and since then, speculation has been high on which new characters the follow-up feature will introduce. Spider-Man India, aka Pavitr Prabhakar, will be one of the new iterations of the superhero to be featured in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which was revealed in some of the luminous concept art that showcased what to expect in the new movie. We now know that Prabhakar will be voiced by "Deadpool" star Karan Soni, who played the title character's wisecracking and trusted chauffeur Dopinder.
Spider-Man India will be Soni's third voice performance since 2020
One Take News revealed Karan Soni's casting to provide the voice of Spider-Man India in the sequel, which is the third voice performance in three years for the "Not Okay" actor. He voiced the character of Riff in 2020's "Trolls World Tour" and followed this with his vocalization of Caspian in 2022's "Strange World." This will be Soni's third outing in a Marvel movie after appearing in both "Deadpool" films.
The comic book "Spider-Man India" was first introduced in 2004, with Pavitr Prabhakar being a mirror image of the original Peter Parker but set in Mumbai, India, in a different universe from the American version. This fits into the multiverse exploration that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is set to explore once the film is released on June 2, 2023, with both Shameik Moore as Spider-Man/Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen also set to return.