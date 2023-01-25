Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Will Introduce A Multiverse Mashup Of Mumbai And Manhattan

Prepare to meet a whole new batch of spider-people. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will continue to expand upon Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) journey through the spider-verse and introduce him to a bunch of new places and people who also carry the great responsibility of taking care of their chosen cities.

Among the many spider-folks who will join Miles' adventure include Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), and Hobart "Hobie" Brown (Daniel Kaluuya). In fact, 200 unique spider-characters were apparently designed for the film. That means Miles is going to be doing a lot of universe hopping himself during the movie, and we're going to get to see a bunch of different corners of the multiverse that branch beyond Miles' version of New York City.

To wit, a recent interview with the film's writers — Phil Lord and Christopher Miller– hints that we're going to go to a brand-new place where Miles has never been before. It's a mashup of Mumbai and Manhattan, where one very special spider-person dwells.