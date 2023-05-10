Iron Man Becomes The Iron Shogun With Incredible New Armor

Contains spoilers for "I Am Iron Man" #3

Tony Stark has become the Iron Shogun in the new Marvel comic "I Am Iron Man" #3, as the hero is sporting incredible new armor and weapons inside the Mojoworld. However, the hero's mission is extremely personal. Iron Man can't help but be reminded of his late mother as he tries to help a young boy who is desperate to save his own mom.

Stark's complicated relationship with his parents stems back to his childhood. Even in the present, Iron Man is still learning about some of the secrets his genius inventor's father, Howard, hid from him. Tony had a much better connection with his mother, Maria, despite not being her biological son. While Stark's dad pushed his adopted son to follow his path in life as a genius inventor, which he eventually fulfilled, his mother was much more caring and closer to Tony. Sadly, Maria and Howard died in a car accident early in Tony's adult life. But even decades after their deaths, Tony is honoring his mother by taking on a special mission on Mother's Day, suiting up as the Iron Shogun to help a kid ensure he also doesn't lose his mom too early like he did. Here's how it all plays out.