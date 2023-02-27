Ken Jeong & Joel McHale Cried Like Babies After The Community Charity Table Read

Throughout the course of their run on NBC and Yahoo Screen, the cast of "Community" kept one dream alive among fans — to make six seasons and a movie. While the show fulfilled half of that promise, it was sadly only able to deliver the "and a movie" via one perfect joke before the show's end credits rolled.

Thankfully, fans discovered this past fall that a movie was finally in the works years after the series ended. Peacock announced in September that it'll exclusively stream a "Community" film. Naturally, the cast of the show, which includes Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Donald Glover, and Alison Brie, is excited over the upcoming new addition to their IMDb pages.

According to McHale, he and Jeong even got emotional at "Community" reunions long before the "Community" film ever became a reality. Apparently, the two comedians shed a few tears together at the "Community" charity table read in 2020.