Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story And Charles III's Coronation Were A Popular Double Feature

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes' "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" turned out to be quite the disturbance in the Force. May 4 might be regarded as the official day to celebrate all things "Star Wars," particularly with its "May the 4th be with you" slogan, but the new Netflix show dropped with much fanfare on the same calendar date. The prequel spin-off to creator Chris Van Dusen's "Bridgerton" series also paired nicely with the real-life coronation of King Charles III for what turned out to be an unexpected double feature across the pond for many.

In fact, according to Samba TV's Instagram account, the software company reports that 46% of the households in the United Kingdom that streamed the first episode, "Queen to Be," also tuned in for Charles III's crowning ceremony on May 6. Samba TV is a tech company focusing on audience analytics. And, as of June 2021, it was reported that the third-party organization measured viewership numbers in 3 million households with terrestrial-based smart televisions.

All six episodes of the limited-series event can now be viewed on the streaming service, and the earth-shattering numbers are in. "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" soared to the top of Netflix's Top 10 for TV (English) viewership with just over 148 million streamers watching the show for the week of May 1 through May 7.