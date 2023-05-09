Walker: Independence Canceled By The CW (But Is There Hope For Season 2 Elsewhere?)

After a single season, the "Walker" spin-off "Walker: Independence" has been canceled. Variety reports that the series may be a victim of the network's being taken over by Nexstar television, which plans to lean on lower-cost reality shows and sports programming to fill out its schedule versus expensive original programing.

While the series' time at The CW is over, is it possible that CBS might situate the show elsewhere? After all, westerns are regaining popularity, and showrunner Seamus Kevin Fahey told TVLine back in March that the producers of "Walker: Independence" have a plan in place to continue the show should it meet with network cancellation. As Looper previously reported, Fahey did not state at the time what CBS Studios' plans for the show were, but they seemed positive about the show's general future.

"There's definitely a Plan B," Fahey admitted, continuing: "If The CW isn't ready to move forward, what are the other options? So naturally, it would lead to that. No one wants it to go away, long story short. We're going to do what we can to make sure that doesn't happen. We have a lot of support at [CBS Studios]. Everyone loves the show. We're all proud of what we did on the show," Fahey added. "We just all want to keep telling these stories ... Mentally, that's where we're at: hoping for the best, planning for the worst, and just honestly happy with what we've done and hoping for more."

It remains to be seen what will happen with the program, but fans should hold tight for more information.