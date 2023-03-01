Walker: Independence's Showrunner Has A Plan B If The CW Doesn't Renew For Season 2

Speaking with TV Line, "Walker: Independence" showrunner Seamus Kevin Fahey admitted that they have a backup plan in place in case the CW doesn't pick up a second season of "Walker: Independence."

Fahey acknowledges that The CW's situation is currently tenuous for showrunners. "What's going on in town, there's just a lot of reinvention and restructuring, and so we're waiting still for the dust to settle a little bit [to] figure out where we really stand." While he says that the network loves the show, and he believes there's great cross-series synergy between it and "Walker," he currently doesn't know if they want to greenlight more of it. "There's definitely a Plan B. We just all want to keep telling these stories ... Mentally, that's where we're at: hoping for the best, planning for the worst, and just honestly happy with what we've done and hoping for more."

When asked if there are any possible deals on the table for the show's move, he said there are options. "If The CW isn't ready to move forward, what are the other options? So naturally, it would lead to that. But again, we're still very hopeful ... No one wants it to go away, long story short. We're going to do what we can to make sure that doesn't happen."

As of press time, the future has only been guaranteed to a single CW program. TV Line reports that "All American" is the sole series to receive a renewal for The CW's 2023-2024 season.