Bupkis' Ray Romano Pitches A Wild MCU Villain For Himself - Exclusive

When people hear the name Ray Romano, they don't necessarily think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which goes for the actor and comedian, too. That is, unless you're Pete Davidson. Romano cameos in Davidson's new show "Bupkis," which chronicles Davidson's rise to fame with a fictional twist. Romano appears in the series when Davidson has a drug-induced fever dream and hallucinates Romano after binge-watching "Everybody Loves Raymond." Naturally, things get weird.

Between Thanos references and the fact that Davidson uses Sebastian Stan's streaming account, the sequences have a natural nerdy rhythm. Romano has yet to make his MCU debut, and the actor wasn't well-versed on the subject before getting his role on "Bupkis."

Looper spoke to Romano and "Everybody Loves Raymond" co-star Brad Garrett about their time on "Bupkis." During this, Romano discussed his MCU-heavy content on the show and even pitched a hilarious MCU villain he could take on in the future.

"I guess I got to be a villain," Romano said, "because what kind of hero am I going to be? I think villain."