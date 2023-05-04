Everybody Loves Raymond Stars Ray Romano And Brad Garrett Deep Dive Into Their Bupkis Roles - Exclusive Interview

You both get to work with Pete Davidson together in some pretty chaotic scenes. What were some of the highlights, both on and off the screen, and were any portions awkward to film?

Ray Romano: Well, Brad, you have the awkward scene, right?

Brad Garrett: It was a little awkward, I have to say.

Romano: Was any part of you naked in this scene?

Garrett: I was totally naked.

Romano: I'm out. I am out.

Garrett: No, wait a minute — in the audition.

Romano: Oh, okay. Got it.

Garrett: Let's be honest — me naked is not going to help anybody, so I won't get into details about that. But the great thing about it was how comfortable the set was. What was frightening is that [it] was my first scene that I filmed in the show. I had just met everybody for the first time. And it's intimidating when Joe Pesci yells, "Keep your frigging pants on," so I didn't expect it to go that way.

Romano: That's a first for you ever, to have any scene with any nudity in it, right?

Garrett: Well, in real life as well. Let's not forget the wedding night ...

Romano: ... when your wife said, "Keep your friggin' pants on."

Garrett: She ran into the lobby with a saber, and it was a standoff.

Romano: The show "Naked and Afraid" was inspired by that, right?

Garrett: Correct.

Romano: All right — and we're back.

Garrett: Go ahead, Ray. Your turn ... You say some things that are very awkward.

Romano: There was no awkwardness for me except for [wondering] how far out there they wanted [my character] to go. There was stuff written, and then we started ad-libbing, and I didn't know how dark and weird they wanted it to go. There was no limit, really. They edited it down. But I said things there that I've only said to you, Brad.

Garrett: Yes. Well, Ray's cameo is hysterical. But when you know who Ray is ... We spent a lot of hours together in our earlier life. I don't think I've ever heard him curse.

Romano: Oh, you've heard me curse. What do you mean? I curse.

Garrett: Maybe in telling a joke. But never in a moment of frustration.

Ray Romano: What do you mean? ... In Vegas, when we're gambling, I'm cursing.

Garrett: [Jokingly] That's different because you're on all the drugs. That's different. I'm talking on the daily. But you're not the type of guy to let an F-bomb fly or something like that within —

Romano: Oh, never.

Garrett: Yes. He's a real gentleman. It's great to see that part.

Romano: Shut the f*** up, let's go.

Garrett: See what I mean?

Romano: I'm sorry. I'm sorry.