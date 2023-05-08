Oppenheimer's Second Trailer Is A Tense, Star-Studded Event With The Spotlight On Matt Damon
The second trailer for Christopher Nolan's next project is finally here, and fans should get excited for this second glimpse at "Oppenheimer."
After the first official trailer dropped in December of 2022, fans have been waiting for their next look at this wildly ambitious movie from the legendary filmmaker. Nolan is known for using cutting-edge techniques in his films — look at his incredible aerial shots in "Dunkirk," his stunning opening sequence from "The Dark Knight," or basically everything from "Inception." With this trailer, "Oppenheimer" promises more excitement from Nolan and his star-studded cast — which includes Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, among others — as they tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb that ultimately leveled cities like Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
So what did fans get to see in this second trailer? More glimpses of the fantastic cast? Some of Nolan's signature filming techniques that'll blow audiences' minds? This trailer offered plenty for Nolan fans to chew on — and excited them even more for "Oppenheimer."
Matt Damon is highlighted as Leslie Groves
"Oppenheimer" is adapted from "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, which focuses on the inventor's regret over creating the deadly weapon that would go on to kill millions in World War II. Upon seeing the destruction, he famously quoted the Bhagavad Gita, saying, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."
After watching the atomic bomb tests in New Mexico and watching them be used in Japan, Oppenheimer was reportedly consumed with regret at his role in the massive war effort. Murphy, who is set to play Oppenheimer, will get to delve into the scientist's psyche — mainly because Bird and Sherwin's book focuses so much on how Oppenheimer campaigned to prevent any future use of his own invention.
"Oppenheimer" hits theaters on July 21.