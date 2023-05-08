Oppenheimer's Second Trailer Is A Tense, Star-Studded Event With The Spotlight On Matt Damon

The second trailer for Christopher Nolan's next project is finally here, and fans should get excited for this second glimpse at "Oppenheimer."

After the first official trailer dropped in December of 2022, fans have been waiting for their next look at this wildly ambitious movie from the legendary filmmaker. Nolan is known for using cutting-edge techniques in his films — look at his incredible aerial shots in "Dunkirk," his stunning opening sequence from "The Dark Knight," or basically everything from "Inception." With this trailer, "Oppenheimer" promises more excitement from Nolan and his star-studded cast — which includes Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, among others — as they tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb that ultimately leveled cities like Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

So what did fans get to see in this second trailer? More glimpses of the fantastic cast? Some of Nolan's signature filming techniques that'll blow audiences' minds? This trailer offered plenty for Nolan fans to chew on — and excited them even more for "Oppenheimer."