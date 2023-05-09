The Mandalorian's Connection To Jon Watts' Skeleton Crew TV Show, Explained

"The Mandalorian" universe just keeps getting bigger and bigger as "Star Wars" rides Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Din Grogu into the foreseeable future. What started as a simple space-western TV show has become a pivotal corner of the galaxy as Lucasfilm continues fleshing out the post-"Return of the Jedi" era with more shows on Disney+.

One of the latest installments to the Mandoverse is "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," created by "Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts. The series will take place during the same time period as "The Mandalorian," and while information is scarce, we know it'll be a coming-of-age story as four lost kids (Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong) try to find their way home. Lucasfilm hasn't outright said if "Skeleton Crew" would crossover with the other Disney+ shows, but it seems like a given. Since the biggest connection between Watts' series and the Mandoverse is its spot on the "Star Wars" timeline, it would be a wasted opportunity not to connect them. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Favreau mentioned "Skeleton Crew" while talking about writing "The Mandalorian" Season 4. While it wasn't a confirmation that characters from Watts' series would crossover with Favreau's, it certainly seems like that could be the case.

Another connection could be through Jude Law's character, a Jedi. His character could have a relationship with Grogu, giving "Skeleton Crew" and "The Mandalorian" an even stronger connection, but the studio hasn't confirmed any details.