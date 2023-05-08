Evil Dead Rise: When You Can Watch At Home

The latest chapter in the "Evil Dead" saga is making a quick leap to digital video. According to Bloody Disgusting, Lee Cronin's hit horror "Evil Dead Rise" will be available to purchase on digital video Tuesday, May 9, 2023 for $24.99. The film will also be available as a premium video on demand rental the same day for $19.99 on such platforms as Amazon Prime, AppleTV, Google Play, and Vudu, Bloody Disgusting noted. For fans who want to wait for a physical copy of the film, the publication said "Evil Dead Rise" will be available as a 4K UHD Combo Pack, as well as Blu-ray and DVD, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

"Evil Dead Rise" was released in theaters Friday, April 21, 2023 and earned more than $24.5 million domestically in its opening weekend. Just over two weeks into its theatrical run, the film has earned nearly $115 million at the worldwide box office.

"Evil Dead Rise" moves the action from the traditional "Evil Dead" setting of a cabin in the woods to a high-rise apartment in Los Angeles. The story follows the harrowing plight of a Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), a single mother of three who becomes possessed after family members accidentally unleash an evil force via "The Book of the Dead." Once Ellie is fully possessed, her children (Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher), her sister Beth (Lily Sullivan), and their neighbors fight for survival in a building next to impossible to escape from.