Bupkis' Brad Garrett Jokes About Filming That Naked Scene With Pete Davidson - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "Bupkis" Season 1

If any word can sum up the entirety of Pete Davidson's "Bupkis," it's "chaos." From start to finish, the series goes deep inside Davidson's head. The results span from absolutely hilarious to mildly disturbing and raunchy in the weirdest ways. You end up just shaking your head, thinking, "Okay, that makes sense," when it comes to fictionally chronicling the comedian's life. Fans will laugh, they'll cry, and they'll laugh-cry.

Of course, Brad Garrett probably did a combo during one particular scene. Fans who binged the show will immediately know this scene without any context. But for anyone who wants a spoiler for the show's funniest (and most awkward) moment in the series, Pete helps Garrett's character, Roy (his uncle), reach completion while he does the deed with a sex worker. We mentioned the chaos, right?

The scene is absolutely absurd while undeniably funny. Naturally, we had to talk to Garrett about this hilarious moment when Looper spoke to Brad Garrett and his former "Everybody Loves Raymond" co-star Ray Romano about guest starring on the show. Given the comedians' proclivity toward firing off jokes at the drop of a hat, don't take anything too seriously.