Guardians 3's Box Office Numbers Exceed Expectations Internationally With Stellar Worldwide Cume

James Gunn is laughing all the way to the bank with his latest Marvel hurrah.

After five years of anticipation, Marvel Studios has unleashed "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" upon the world. Written and directed by Gunn, the threequel sees the ragtag group of cosmic warriors racing against time to save one of their own. With stellar reviews — Looper critic Audrey Fox gave it a 7/10 — and solid word of mouth thanks to an A CinemaScore, "Vol. 3" has debuted to a whopping $282 million globally, per Variety.

Prior to the film's release, many worried that Marvel's latest would flounder at the box office thanks to negative press and the backlash faced by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which boasted less-than-stellar box office receipts. At least internationally, so-called "Marvel fatigue" doesn't seem to exist. The superhero space adventure opened in 52 international markets, grossing $168.1 million. Early projects saw the film coming in between $130 and $140 million. Deadline says that the film beat initial projections in China, which is its largest international market thanks to a $28.1 million debut. Mexico, Korea, and the United Kingdom also boasted $10 million+ openings.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" opened to $106 million internationally back in 2017, albeit in only 37 markets, per Deadline. With "Vol. 3's" additional markets in mind, both sequels have opened similarly.