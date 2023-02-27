Ant-Man 3's Abysmal Ratings Are Actually A Very Good Thing For The Kang Dynasty And Secret Wars

By now, it's no secret that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" has been, at best, polarizing. A number of moviegoers seem to have enjoyed the film quite a bit, but the critical consensus is far less positive. "Quantumania" has been criticized for its messy structure, lack of substantive character arcs, and overreliance on computer-animated effects and landscapes. The jokes, also, are far from home runs.

Since "Quantumania" is the first entry in Phase 5 of the MCU, these issues should be — and are — concerning for fans. Phase 4 had shining moments, like "WandaVision," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." But its lasting imprint is incredibly disjointed. The phase introduced a ton of new characters to the franchise, some of whom have been well-received, but gave them little to no connection to any overall guiding storyline. And with so many original MCU stars now gone, there's been less and less reason for people to keep tuning into every project.

Phase 5 is supposed to be different. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has laid out an extensive roadmap for the next few years of the series, which is meant to comprise a much tighter narrative centering on Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the Council of Kangs, and the multiverse. However, with "Quantumania" receiving so much backlash, those plans seem to be in jeopardy.

Think again. While fans have every right to be worried after the mess of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," all the bad press could turn out to be a good thing. Here's why.