Mortal Kombat 2 Reportedly Circling Karl Urban To Play Johnny Cage

"Mortal Kombat 2" is about to land a casting coup as Karl Urban enters final talks to play the role of Johnny Cage in the upcoming action film, The Wrap reports.

Johnny Cage is one of the most iconic characters in the "Mortal Kombat" franchise, having appeared in the source video games since the original arena fighter debuted in 1992. Characterized by his military green combat vest and enormous belt buckle, Cage is a self-centered martial arts movie star. In the original "Mortal Kombat," he joins the Shaolin Tournament in order to prove that he does all his own fight scenes. As a fighter for Earthrealm, he helps to defend against the Outworld and its sadistic Emperor Shao Kahn.

Urban, whose previous roles include the gruff, rough-and-tumble Billy Butcher on Amazon Prime's "The Boys," has tackled roles in the vein of Johnny Cage before. Fans of the franchise have plenty to look forward to from Urban's Cage in "Mortal Kombat 2," should the actor close the role.