VPR: Kristen Doute Says Tom Sandoval Has Cheated On Ariana Madix More Than Once

Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules" gave fans the gift of the scandal now known as Scandoval, and in its wake, former and current cast members are champing at the bit to pick up the proverbial teapot and spill it all over the place. Case in point: Kristen Doute, who was let go from "Vanderpump Rules" in 2020 but has plenty to say about Scandoval... with good reason.

A friend of Tom Sandoval's wronged ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix and a victim of Sandoval's nonsense herself, Doute appeared on the May 3 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" alongside host Andy Cohen and guest Annaleigh Ashford to discuss the Scandoval of it all. In the process, she revealed some more information — and though she didn't get into specifics, she certainly seemed confident.

When Cohen asked Doute if she's heard murmurs of Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix besides the infamous "Miami Girl" accusation — but we'll circle back to that in a bit — Doute said that, after news broke that Sandoval was caught having an affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, new information has come to light: "Since the Raquel news broke, I have heard multiple things that are now coming out of the woodwork."

"Really? Any that we would be especially surprised to know about?" Cohen asked.

"No one that I know personally, but when he and Schwartz ... were doing appearances together, a friend of a friend hooked up with him," Doute replied.