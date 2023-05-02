Vanderpump Rules Finale Trailer: Fans Are Ready For The Dramatic Conclusion To Season 10

Twitter wasn't the only social media platform blowing up over the Season 10 finale trailer. Over on the official Reddit thread discussing the trailer, fans reacted to every single moment in the action-packed video that comes in at just under one minute.

Honing on Rachel "Raquel" Leviss and her brief appearance, u/clindel wrote, "WHY IS RACHEL SMILING IN THE TWO SHOTS WE'VE SEEN OF HER YOU ABSOLUTE SOCIOPATH," referring to Leviss' complete duplicity throughout the season. The other person who's turning into this season's Big Bad, Tom Sandoval, got plenty of attention too, with u/tgw1986 saying, "Ariana raging at Tom and shutting down his attempts to excuse his sh*tty, inexcusable behavior is giving me LIFE on this Tuesday afternoon. I cannot f**king WAIT for what's to come," complete with a devil emoji.

The trailer also features the return of the legendary "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Kristen Doute, who was fired from the show in 2020 after accusations of racist behavior. As u/NylonRiot put it, "Say what you want about her but Kristen is EXACTLY the friend you want by your side in this situation." Considering that Doute is also an ex-girlfriend of Sandoval's, fans were happy to see her finally get her revenge, like u/Vkleine: "You know Kristen has been waiting years for this exact moment."

Perhaps u/YouMustBeJoking88 summed it up best, though: "Honestly, when it comes to reality TV there are scandals and then there is Scandoval. I am embarrassingly invested."