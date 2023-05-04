Groot's Origin Has Finally Been Revealed By Marvel Comics

As viewers discover the origin of Rocket Raccoon via "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Marvel Comics is revealing the story of how Groot came to be.

While Groot has been popping up in comics for more than 60 years — originally debuting as a villain in "Tales to Astonish" #13 — he would be turned into the MCU-adjacent hero readers are more familiar with via the 2007-2008 series "Annihilation Conquest" by Andy Lanning, Dan Abnett, and Tom Raney. That comic series was a precursor for the version of Groot in Marvel's live-action universe, where he would become close friends with Rocket Racoon while joining Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Groot would transform into a fan-favorite team member, with James Gunn's take on the hero becoming the most iconic portrayal of the former monster. Groot would go on to play a key part in all three "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, while also starring in his own Disney+ series "I Am Groot."

Now, Abnett is returning to the cosmic side of the galaxy in an all-new Groot story, one that dives deeper into the character's origin. In the first issue, readers learn about the hero's connection to the original Captain Marvel, the tree-like creature's tragic past on Planet X, and meet more of his kind.