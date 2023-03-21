Meet Yondu's Ancestor, Yondar, Who Has A Special Groot Connection - Exclusive

After Groot turns into a villain in the upcoming "Grootfall" run of "Guardians of the Galaxy" for Marvel Comics, the things that molded him into the character MCU and comics fans know will also be revealed in the new miniseries. In addition, the cover art from Lee Garbett gives readers a closer look at Yondar the hunter, who can be seen ready to fire her bow at the young hero, as he also dodges deadly machinery filled with chainsaws and other devices trying to turn him into kindling.

"Groot's home planet is no more! But who or what were the mysterious invaders that decimated it? And what life is still lurking in the once lush forest? Groot and Mar-Vell will need to stay on their toes, as they're being stalked by Yondar the hunter!" the synopsis reads.

It's exciting to see Groot's comic book origin, which has always been ripe for further exploration, get tackled in the miniseries. With the popular hero coming across a few characters related to the present-day version of the Guardians of the Galaxy, such as Mar-Vell and Yondar, Marvel is adding a rich new layer to what shaped him and his relationships. Groot's tragic origin gets an important new wrinkle, as Yondu's ancestor will seemingly play a key role in what transformed him into a hero in his Marvel future.

Readers will meet Yondar the hunter in "Groot" #2 by Dan Abnett and Damian Couceiro from Marvel Comics, which arrives in comic book stores on June 7, 2023.