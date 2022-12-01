Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's Trailer Has MCU Fans Misty-Eyed Over Baby Rocket

When "Guardians of the Galaxy" was released in 2014 during Marvel's "Phase 2" era, space exploration, dark humor, and a penchant for sugary pop songs from decades past became new and unique attributes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This was expanded upon in the movie's sequel three years later, and will no doubt feature in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" as well. In addition to comical storytelling and stellar special effects inside of a thrilling superhero story, the movies also featured unforgettable characters, with Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Dave Bautista's Drax the Destroyer, and Vin Diesel's voice work on Groot and Baby Groot all becoming an indelible component of the MCU.

Alongside both Groot and Baby Groot, Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) was also a character that became a strong fan favorite thanks to his irreverent humor, artillery skills, biting comebacks, and rapport with the rest of the team. But things may not be all good for Rocket as the third film approaches, even though it is now confirmed we will see Baby Rocket before he becomes the hardened warrior we know so well (per Comic Book). This has left many fans misty-eyed now that the character's origin story is being explored.