Guillermo Del Toro Sets Sights On Stop-Motion Adaptation Of The Buried Giant After Pinocchio Success

Since it took nearly 18 years from conceptualization to finish before the release of "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (via Deadline), the Oscar-winning filmmaker is wasting no time in setting up another feature-length stop-motion animated film.

Guillermo del Toro, of course, is best known for his dark fantasies, which range from such stellar comic book movie adaptations as "Hellboy" and "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," to such starkly original dark fantasies as "Pan's Labyrinth" and the Best Picture and Best Director Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water." In the interim, though, del Toro — who has long had a passion for stop-motion animation — was toiling away at his unique screen adaptation of Carlo Collodi's classic puppet tale, "Pinocchio," which appropriately he brought to life through puppets via stop-motion animation.

Released in theaters in November before it debuted on Netflix in early December, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" has become a mainstay on the awards circuit, amassing several wins including Best Animated Feature Film from the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Association, as well as Best Animated Feature film nominations from the Oscars and BAFTAs.

Now, riding on the critical acclaim and awards success of his big-screen interpretation of "Pinocchio," del Toro said he's already starting to construct his next stop-motion animated film.