Grey's Anatomy: Caterina Scorsone Doesn't Just Play A Hero On TV, She Is One IRL

Caterina Scorsone took to Instagram on April 3 to describe the terrifying incident, which had happened several months earlier. As she prepared her three young daughters, Eliza, Pippa, and Lucky, for bed, "smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," she wrote. "When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house." She explained that she had only a couple of minutes to get herself and her children out, "with less than shoes on our feet." Sadly, she said she wasn't able to save her entire family, as they lost all four of their pets — a dog and three cats — in the fire. "We are still sitting with that loss," she wrote, sharing pictures of her beautiful fur babies, "but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Scorsone said she is grateful to have gotten her human family out unscathed and for the many people who helped her after the fire. "This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community," she wrote. "This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did," she said, giving thanks to first responders, friends and family members, and other communities who offered assistance and material goods such as clothing, books, toys, and supplies after they lost everything in the blaze. "What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love," the "Grey's Anatomy" actress wrote.