Theory: The New Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Will Be All About Raj

"The Big Bang Theory" continues to influence the world of sitcoms, even though years have passed since its 2019 conclusion.

"Young Sheldon," for instance, may be the most popular prequel series in the history of television. The original series itself continues spawning new discussions and theories. And so, it's unsurprising that the franchise's continued success has spawned another promised spin-off series, this time on Max — which is currently untitled and premise-free, but it's coming. That much we know.

There are numerous options about what this untitled "The Big Bang Theory" might be, but here's a hunch: the time has come for Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) to take the spotlight.

Raj is perhaps the most long-suffering of the entire gang. He goes through humiliating relationship after humiliating relationship, and while his career as an astrophysicist garners him some amount of notoriety, it also never really blooms the way his friend's careers do. By the finale, most of the gang are married, happily advancing in their careers and looking forward to raising children. Raj is a single guy with a mediocre career who ends up floundering in their footpaths. Who better to build the show's second spin-off around?

With no major ties that would keep him from changing professions or going to new places, Raj is an open book, complete with a future that's undecided. And he's the perfect anchor for this new show to continue the story, while still blazing its own path.