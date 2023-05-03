Dune: Part Two Trailer: Breakdown, Small Details, And Big Reveals

Princess Irulan Corrino is the eldest daughter of the literal emperor of the known universe, but more importantly, she's an avid journalist. It's a habit that she's carried from childhood into her adult years — anyone familiar with Frank Herbert's "Dune" saga should also be familiar with Irulan's work as a historian, as Herbert begins a significant number of his chapters with an epigraph from Irulan's in-canon professional writings.

Typically, the passage will frame a notable historical event as it officially happened, and then the subsequent chapter will depict that same event as it actually happened. And it's in this way that Irulan is technically a prevalent force within "Dune" without really being all that present for the events of the story — she doesn't actually show up until the end of the first book. The Warner Bros. films seem to be mirroring this by having Pugh's version of the princess make her debut in "Dune Part Two," but it also seems like her role has been expanded.

Book Irulan did as she was told and nothing more, a passive participant in her own life (this is specifically in reference to Book One Irulan, by the way — what she does later in the series is another story entirely) but Movie Irulan seems to be actively asking questions and seeking answers, and that's just not something the source material features. Is Denis Villeneuve planning to tie Irulan more closely into the main plot, or will she simply be setting up future story arcs?

Either way, no one in their right mind would cast Florence Pugh and not let her explore the space.