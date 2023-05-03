Sweet Tooth S2's Debut Fails To Beat The Diplomat On Netflix

Sometimes the choice of what to watch can be a rather daunting task. Over on Netflix, some recent new offerings have been battling it out for the vaunted top spot, and they are definitely generating a fair amount of interest among viewers. However, at the end of the day, there can only be one, as the phrase goes, and it seems as if audiences are favoring new series "The Diplomat" over Season 2 of "Sweet Tooth." The seasons of both shows premiered within a week of each other. Both of these shows from Netflix have their very own distinct vibe, but a large number of viewers are spending some serious hours burning through the political thriller rather than the fantasy comic book adaptation.

"The Diplomat" is a brand new series that follows Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a United States to the United Kingdom who gets thrown into the political deep-end when she has to manage the high-stakes world of international affairs. However, viewership of "The Diplomat" hasn't completely blown "Sweet Tooth" out of the water — audiences are also enjoying seeing the continuing adventures of Gus (Christian Convery) in a post-apocalyptic landscape being swept by a new and highly contagious strain of the H5G9 virus, referred to in the show as "the Sick."