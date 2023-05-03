Sweet Tooth Is Returning For A Third And Final Season On Netflix

Fresh off the release of Season 2, "Sweet Tooth" fans are riding a high like no other. They'll be happy to know that the latest eight episodes aren't the last time they'll see Gus (Christian Convery) and his friends, but the next season will be.

Deadline reported today that Netflix has officially renewed "Sweet Tooth" for a third and final season, bringing its adaptation of Jeff Lemire's DC Comics back for one last adventure. "In a lot of ways, it's exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life," showrunner Jim Mickle told Deadline, revealing the direction they're taking "Sweet Tooth." "Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale."

Ahead of Season 3, "Sweet Tooth" has promoted a few of its cast members, with Rosaline Cho (Zhang) and Amy Seimetz (Birdie) becoming series regulars. Newcomers Cara Gee and Avazhan Dalabaveva round out the cast. Those worried that it might be a while before "Sweet Tooth" returns to Netflix can breathe a sigh of relief, as filming has already wrapped on Season 3.