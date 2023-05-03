Batman's New Suit Was Given To Him By Fan-Favorite Batmen

Contains spoilers for "Batman" #135

After Batman enters the Bat-Verse and meets some of the most remarkable Dark Knights from different worlds, the hero receives a new Batsuit that perfectly honors the hero's storied history.

In "Batman #135" by Chip Zdarsky, Mike Hawthorne, Jorge Jimenez, Mikel Janin, Adriano Di Benedetto, Tomeu Morey, and Romulo Fajardo Jr. from DC Comics, Bruce Wayne's battles against the Red Mask — a villain from another universe who is desperate to turn himself into the Joker. It eventually leads him to several different realities where the Joker has returned from the dead. While dealing with the multiple variants of the Joker, Batman meets some of the most recognizable Batmen.

From Michael Keaton's Batman to the Batman from the "Arkham Knight" video games, some assist the hero as he travels from world to world. However, two specific Batmen come in clutch for the hero. Adam West's Batman and Frank Miller's Batman from "The Dark Knight Returns" offer him a new suit and utility belt that are instrumental in tracking down and taking out Red Mask at the end of time. The new Batsuit and small details throughout also give Batman one of his best looks in recent memory.