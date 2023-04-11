DC's New Batman Villain Wants To Be The Next Joker

In "Batman" #134, Batman makes his way through the sewers and caves of Gotham City, where Red Mask keeps his victims. Shocked at the size of the prison, the Caped Crusader estimates thousands of people were experimented on by him so he could learn more about the Multiverse. Upon reaching the Red Mask, the villain removes his helmet and shares his plans.

Red Mask tells Batman about his history on his Earth and how he spent his early life building up Darwin Halliday Industries as a chemist, continually trying to learn more through scientific discoveries. But, after one of his experiments exploded in his face (which might have been sabotage for pushing his employees to their limits), Halliday received a vision where he was the Joker.

Halliday shares with Batman that the threads across the Multiverse connected him with the Joker, and since seeing the world through his eyes, he's eager to take his place. Not only does Red Mask want to be the new Joker, but he wants to become him upon his inception by traveling back in time. Unfortunately, Batman's arrival in the alternate Gotham City helped Red Mask. Red Mask used his presence to confirm the coordinates to enact his plan, gathering the needed multiversal energy via his toxin to create a conduit from those he's infected. Before Batman can stop him, Red Mask sics one of his most impressive soldiers at him, as the Ghost-Maker variant, Ghost-Breaker, slices off his hand in their ensuing battle.