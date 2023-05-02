Fast X: Dom And Letty Recommit To 'Ride Or Die' For Each Other In New Trailer
Despite featuring over-the-top action sequences, tricked-out cars, and copious amounts of Corona, "The Fast and the Furious" series has always been about one thing: family. Universal Pictures' first big summer 2023 release, "Fast X," looks to be no exception in the series. In the latest trailer drop entitled, "Open Road," wife and husband Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Dom (Vin Diesel) reaffirm their commitment to each other until the bitter end. Letty and Dom make it known that they are each other's ride-or-die.
The trailer is entirely centered around them. The first shot of the two-minute preview featured Dom watching over Letty as she slept. The beginning action of the spot gave viewers a look back at the two characters in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious," when they were young and first falling in love. Audiences got a glimpse of their son Brian Marcos Toretto behind the wheel of a car and playing with his toy cars. Letty remarked how Brian drives like his dad in the toy car snippet. Also, as expected for one of these movies, cars fly and flip through the air, and explosions go off left and right.
Letty and Dom must survive the evil Dante in Fast X
The new "Fast X" trailer continued to play on series nostalgia beyond Letty and Dom's ride-or-die moments. There are flashes of family cookouts where the film's vast cast can be seen sitting around a table outside. Dom refers to the couple living "a quarter mile at a time," which is mentioned in a handful of the films.
Their relationship is threatened by the villainous Dante, played by Jason Momoa, who looks to kill one or both of the power couple. No matter what wrecking balls Dante throws at them, Letty and Dom commit that they are in this together, as Dom is afraid of losing someone he loves. Dom warns Dante, "Never threaten a man's family."
In 2009's "Fast & Furious," the fourth film in the all-over-the-place titled series, Letty is thought to have been killed by drug cartels incurring the wrath of Dom. It's revealed in "Fast & Furious 6" that Letty has lost her memory after she was thought to be killed, but is actually alive after working undercover. Dom fights back for her safe return and to renew the love they once shared between them. The lovers are stronger than ever by "Fast X," and they will look to end things with Dante as the series is expected to wrap up with the following film.