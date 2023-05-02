Fast X: Dom And Letty Recommit To 'Ride Or Die' For Each Other In New Trailer

The new "Fast X" trailer continued to play on series nostalgia beyond Letty and Dom's ride-or-die moments. There are flashes of family cookouts where the film's vast cast can be seen sitting around a table outside. Dom refers to the couple living "a quarter mile at a time," which is mentioned in a handful of the films.

Their relationship is threatened by the villainous Dante, played by Jason Momoa, who looks to kill one or both of the power couple. No matter what wrecking balls Dante throws at them, Letty and Dom commit that they are in this together, as Dom is afraid of losing someone he loves. Dom warns Dante, "Never threaten a man's family."

In 2009's "Fast & Furious," the fourth film in the all-over-the-place titled series, Letty is thought to have been killed by drug cartels incurring the wrath of Dom. It's revealed in "Fast & Furious 6" that Letty has lost her memory after she was thought to be killed, but is actually alive after working undercover. Dom fights back for her safe return and to renew the love they once shared between them. The lovers are stronger than ever by "Fast X," and they will look to end things with Dante as the series is expected to wrap up with the following film.