Every Harry Potter Movie Has The Exact Same Problem

We're all familiar with "Harry Potter" at this point, between the original seven books by Joanne Rowling, the eight-part film franchise, the theme parks, the studio tours, the video games, the trivia nights, and so on and so forth. Hailed as the book that got kids back into reading throughout the 2000s, anything even slightly associated with "Harry Potter" is part of one of the biggest media franchises in history — which, of course, means that Warner Bros. and the minds behind said franchise will go ahead and keep milking the thing for all it's worth.

News broke in the spring of 2023 that a "Harry Potter" television series would eventually arrive on the HBO streamer that shall henceforth be renamed Max, stirring up a mix of excitement, confusion, and anxiety amongst fans. The original films ended their run in 2011, so this announcement came barely a decade after the source material was already adapted. This is to say nothing of the issues surrounding Rowling herself, who has decided to quadruple down on ugly stances regarding gender identities that have alienated countless fans.

It's tricky, though. One could argue that when you consider the sprawling nature of the "Harry Potter" books, perhaps they should have — like George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series — been adapted as a TV series from the outset. Looking back on the movies that we did get, let's put aside the problems with a "Harry Potter" reboot, and instead look at the big issue running through every single one of the original films: the fact that all of the depth, complexity, and darkness of the source material was never truly represented on film.