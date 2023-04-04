Tim Drake's Robin Just Got A Major Costume Upgrade

*Contains spoilers for "Batman #134 by DC Comics*

Tim Drake's Robin is on a personal mission to travel across space and time to find Batman following the hero's recent demise at the hands of the villain Failsafe. While The Dark Knight's sidekick has been told his search will be difficult, as his mentor could quite literally be in any timeline, Drake just acquired a brand-new suit of armor in "Batman #134" from DC Comics that will help him in a major way during his search for the hero.

In Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, and Matt Hawthorne's "Batman" run, Bruce Wayne was transported to an alternate reality after battling Failsafe, a near-unbeatable android created by Batman to stop him in case he ever turned evil — with the machine being activated after he was framed for killing The Penguin. Waking up in a new parallel world with no Batman in sight, the Caped Crusader learns about a villain named Red Mask, who uses dangerous experiments to command power and build his own army. In "Batman #134" by Chip Zdarsky, Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles, Batman discovers Red Mask has experimented on his Earth's Flash and Superman, turning them his own soldiers, as he reveals they're all part of his quest to travel the Multiverse and become the Joker he saw in his visions, the man he believes he was meant to be. As the events unfold, Tim Drake is traveling the Multiverse himself to search for Batman, and he just got a serious upgrade to aid his searches.